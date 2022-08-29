$16,880+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-954-7788
2016 Nissan Rogue
S ReverseCamera.Bluetooth.RemoteStart
Location
Redline Motors
145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2
519-954-7788
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,880
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9186991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,968 KM
Vehicle Description
HIGHLIGHT OPTIONS INCLUDE: REVERSE CAMERA - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - AM/FM/CD/AUX - TRACTION CONTROL - ALL POWER OPTIONS & MUCH MORE...
***CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED***
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS GOOD/BAD/SLOW/NO CREDIT, RATES START FROM ONLY 4.75% O.A.C... MAKE NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS WITH $0 DOWN O.A.C... NO HIDDEN FEES! EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE!
PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE...PLEASE VISIT US AT 145 OTTAWA ST SOUTH, KITCHENER ON, OR VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.REDLINE-MOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
