2016 Porsche Cayenne
S - TURBO WHEELS! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
118,155KM
Used
- Stock #: 3556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,155 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
WOW, absolutely stunning Porsche Cayenne S has landed at Fitzgerald motors with all the right equipment! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives like a champion! Dealer serviced since new by it's only owner, must be seen to be appreciated! Very hard to get your hands on these Cayenne's with such a great service history, don't miss out!
Equipped with the legendary 3.6L - 6 cylinder twin turbo engine producing 420HP/406-lb-ft torque, 8-speed automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, 14-way power seats, memory seats, power trunk, telescoping steering wheel, heated steering wheel, upgraded carbon fiber steering wheel, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, BOSE audio system, upgraded 21-inch Turbo wheels, upgraded PDLS+ headlights, sport design package, smart-key, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2