$5,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
ST
2016 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Motoring Trendds of Canada
934 Guelph St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6
519-749-5266
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
365,634KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3C6JR6DT2GG234736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 365,634 KM
Vehicle Description
RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD...DUAL FUEL GAS/PROPANE...SOLD AS IS.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Motoring Trendds of Canada
934 Guelph St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6
