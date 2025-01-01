Menu
<p>RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD...DUAL FUEL GAS/PROPANE...SOLD AS IS.</p>

2016 RAM 1500

365,634 KM

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

ST

12883466

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Motoring Trendds of Canada

934 Guelph St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6

519-749-5266

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
365,634KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3C6JR6DT2GG234736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 365,634 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD...DUAL FUEL GAS/PROPANE...SOLD AS IS.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motoring Trendds of Canada

Motoring Trendds of Canada

934 Guelph St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

