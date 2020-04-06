549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
+ taxes & licensing
Remote start, Heated seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sport Performance Hood, 9 Apline Speakers with Subwoofer, 8.4 Touch Screen, Back Up Camera, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Power Driver seat, Auto Headlights, Trailer Brake Control and much more ! Clean Car fax. Our certified Mechanics and Technicians inspected this vehicle and certified it to Manufacturers standards and specifications for safety and performance. We use a real-time third party software to price our vehicles and match the daily average market price. For that reason, all our vehicles are priced competitively. Furthermore, you can Finance this vehicle regardless of your credit situation. our experienced Finance Team will work with all the major banks to help you get approved for a Car Loan. We also pay Top Dollars for your Trade. Our Staff are trained to delight our customers and are dedicated to make your car buying experience easy, smooth, and joyful! Feel free to call us or email us to book an appointment for a meeting and a test drive. Check out more great vehicles at wendellmotors.com A full Car Proof Vehicle History report is readily available at your request. We look forward to earning your business.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4