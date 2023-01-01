Menu
2016 RAM 1500

76,488 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Sport 1 Owner Incredible Condition

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

76,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9925067
  • Stock #: 55037
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT1GS338426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Fantastic trade. 1 Owner. Very low km's. Power 10−way driver seat including 2−way lumbar. Uconnect 8.4−in Touch/SiriusXM/Hands−free/NAVready. Hands−free communication with Bluetooth streaming. 20x9−inch black aluminum wheels with black caps. Sport performance hood. 9 Alpine speakers and subwoofer. Heated front seats and steering wheel. Remote Start & Security Alarm Group. ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

