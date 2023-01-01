Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 4 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9925067

9925067 Stock #: 55037

55037 VIN: 1C6RR7MT1GS338426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 76,488 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.