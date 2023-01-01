Menu
2016 Subaru Forester

108,969 KM

Details Description Features

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Forester

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

108,969KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9606358
  • Stock #: 22571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22571
  • Mileage 108,969 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER SEAT, LOADED!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

