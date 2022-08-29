Menu
2016 Subaru Impreza

27,133 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Subaru Impreza

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring PZEV 5-Door - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! ONLY 27KM!

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring PZEV 5-Door - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! ONLY 27KM!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

27,133KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9224665
  Stock #: 3373

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 3373
  Mileage 27,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Acciden free
- AWD
- Low mileage

Here comes a very desirable Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring PZEV with only 27km! This fuel economic hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives like new! Regularly serviced by its only owner, must be seen to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, key-less entry, alarm, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$22,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

