2016 Subaru Impreza
2.0i Touring PZEV 5-Door - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! ONLY 27KM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
- Listing ID: 9224665
- Stock #: 3373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,133 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Acciden free
- AWD
- Low mileage
Here comes a very desirable Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring PZEV with only 27km! This fuel economic hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives like new! Regularly serviced by its only owner, must be seen to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, key-less entry, alarm, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$22,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
