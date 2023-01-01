Menu
2016 Subaru Impreza

45,902 KM

$24,999

$24,999

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Subaru Impreza

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 5-Door - BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 5-Door - BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

45,902KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Low mileage


If you are looking for a well maintained, low mileage, economic vehicle, then this gorgeous Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium is the answer! This single owner hatchback was owned by a senior and regularly maintained since day one! Looks and drives very well, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, factory remote start, sunroof, cloth interior, upgraded alloys, fog lights, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, key-less entry, alarm, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

