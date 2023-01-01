$24,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Impreza
2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 5-Door - BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3560
- Mileage 45,902 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Low mileage
If you are looking for a well maintained, low mileage, economic vehicle, then this gorgeous Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium is the answer! This single owner hatchback was owned by a senior and regularly maintained since day one! Looks and drives very well, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, factory remote start, sunroof, cloth interior, upgraded alloys, fog lights, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, key-less entry, alarm, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
