$13,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Subaru Legacy
w/Limited Pkg ~CERTIFIED~ LOW KM'S~ NO ACCIDENTS~
2016 Subaru Legacy
w/Limited Pkg ~CERTIFIED~ LOW KM'S~ NO ACCIDENTS~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
98,458KM
VIN 4S3BNCL60G3017031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 98,458 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sdn 2.5 w/ Limited Pkg ***CERTIFIED***NO ACCIDENTS***LOW KMS***25 SERVICE RECORDS*** !!!
This 2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited is a clean accident-free sedan with low kilometers and an impressive 25 documented service records, showing exceptional care and maintenance. Equipped with Subarus renowned symmetrical all-wheel drive system, this Legacy delivers outstanding year-round confidence, comfort, and reliability. The Limited Package offers a premium driving experience with leather seating, heated seats, navigation, sunroof, backup camera, touchscreen infotainment, and advanced safety features. With its smooth ride, spacious interior, excellent fuel efficiency, and strong maintenance history, this well-kept Legacy is the perfect combination of luxury, practicality, and dependability.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Leather Seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$13950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This 2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited is a clean accident-free sedan with low kilometers and an impressive 25 documented service records, showing exceptional care and maintenance. Equipped with Subarus renowned symmetrical all-wheel drive system, this Legacy delivers outstanding year-round confidence, comfort, and reliability. The Limited Package offers a premium driving experience with leather seating, heated seats, navigation, sunroof, backup camera, touchscreen infotainment, and advanced safety features. With its smooth ride, spacious interior, excellent fuel efficiency, and strong maintenance history, this well-kept Legacy is the perfect combination of luxury, practicality, and dependability.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Leather Seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$13950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2016 Subaru Legacy