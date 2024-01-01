2016 Subaru Outback

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights</span><br><span>- Accident free<br></span>- <span>Single owner</span><br><span>- Fully optioned</span><br></div><br /><div><br><span>Here comes a very rare and desirable Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited with Eyesight package! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><br><span>Fully loaded with the powerful 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, leather interior, heated front & rear seats, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, smart-key, push start, alarm, AM/FM/CD/USB, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon audio system, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>Extended warranty available!</span><br><span>$17,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br></span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2016 Subaru Outback

162,477 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited & Tech Pkg - LEATHER! NAV!BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited & Tech Pkg - LEATHER! NAV!BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10849665
  2. 10849665
  3. 10849665
  4. 10849665
  5. 10849665
  6. 10849665
  7. 10849665
  8. 10849665
  9. 10849665
  10. 10849665
  11. 10849665
  12. 10849665
  13. 10849665
  14. 10849665
  15. 10849665
  16. 10849665
  17. 10849665
  18. 10849665
  19. 10849665
  20. 10849665
  21. 10849665
  22. 10849665
  23. 10849665
  24. 10849665
  25. 10849665
  26. 10849665
  27. 10849665
  28. 10849665
  29. 10849665
  30. 10849665
  31. 10849665
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
162,477KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3869
  • Mileage 162,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Fully optioned


Here comes a very rare and desirable Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited with Eyesight package! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, leather interior, heated front & rear seats, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, smart-key, push start, alarm, AM/FM/CD/USB, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon audio system, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$17,999 PLUS HST & LIC



*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2015 Ford Edge Titanium AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Ford Edge Titanium AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! 96,051 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Rio EX -AS-IS SPECIAL! BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Kia Rio EX -AS-IS SPECIAL! BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH! SUNROOF! 183,074 KM $2,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti Q50 Limited AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Infiniti Q50 Limited AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! 152,201 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Outback