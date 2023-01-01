Menu
2016 Subaru Outback

131,133 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

3.6R Limited - EYESIGHT! LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Logo_AccidentFree

131,133KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9710626
  • Stock #: 3524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights
- Accident free
- Rare 6 cylinder motor


Here comes a very desirable Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited with Eyesight package! This spacious wagon is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, leather interior, heated front & rear seats, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, smart-key, push start, alarm, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon audio system, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$21,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

