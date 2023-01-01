$21,999+ tax & licensing
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2016 Subaru Outback
2016 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited - EYESIGHT! LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
131,133KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9710626
- Stock #: 3524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3524
- Mileage 131,133 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Rare 6 cylinder motor
Here comes a very desirable Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited with Eyesight package! This spacious wagon is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, leather interior, heated front & rear seats, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, smart-key, push start, alarm, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon audio system, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$21,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2