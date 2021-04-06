2016 Subaru WRX

$21,500 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 2 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6887532

6887532 Stock #: 2698

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2698

Mileage 71,258 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Automatic climate control Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.