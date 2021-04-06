Menu
2016 Subaru WRX

71,258 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Subaru WRX

2016 Subaru WRX

Limited Sport-Tech 6M - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

2016 Subaru WRX

Limited Sport-Tech 6M - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

71,258KM
Used
  Stock #: 2698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- 6-speed MT!
- Limited Sport-Tech Pkg

Here comes a very rare and desirable 6-speed manual Subaru Impreza WRX Limited Sport-Tech with all the right options! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Must be seen to be appreciated, don't miss out!

Fully loaded with the legendary 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, H/K sound system, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, sunroof, spoiler, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, cruise control, and much more! Too many features to list!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $21,500 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

