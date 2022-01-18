Menu
2016 Subaru WRX

51,471 KM

Details

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Subaru WRX

2016 Subaru WRX

SPORT-TECH 6M - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

2016 Subaru WRX

SPORT-TECH 6M - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_OneOwner

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

51,471KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8147737
  Stock #: 3096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3096
  • Mileage 51,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- 6-speed MT!
- Sport-Tech Pkg



Here comes a very rare and desirable 6-speed manual Subaru Impreza WRX Sport-Tech with all the right options! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Must be seen to be appreciated, don't miss out!



Fully loaded with the legendary 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, H/K sound system, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, sunroof, spoiler, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, cruise control, and much more! Too many features to list!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $30,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-XXXX

519-579-4995

