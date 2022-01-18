2016 Subaru WRX

$30,999 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 4 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8147737

8147737 Stock #: 3096

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3096

Mileage 51,471 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.