OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

133,750 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

TOURING PACKAGE

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

TOURING PACKAGE

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

133,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GPABC2GH226142

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 133,750 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek