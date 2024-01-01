$34,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 LIMITED 4WD - LEATHER! 7 PASS! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!
2016 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 LIMITED 4WD - LEATHER! 7 PASS! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,648KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4276
- Mileage 73,648 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Winter tire pkg included
- 7 passenger seating
- Low mileage
Here comes a lovely 7 passenger Toyota 4runner SR5 Limited with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful 4L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, leather seats, 7 passenger seating, sunroof, digital climate control, heated/cooled seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, steering wheel audio controls, JBL audio system, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, smart key, push start, fog lights, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$34,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$35,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2016 Toyota 4Runner