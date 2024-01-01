Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span lang=EN-CA>Vehicle Highlights:</span><span><br></span><span>- Winter tire pkg included</span><br><span>- 7 passenger seating</span><br><span>- Low mileage</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Here comes a lovely 7 passenger Toyota 4runner SR5 Limited with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful 4L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, leather seats, 7 passenger seating, sunroof, digital climate control, heated/cooled seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, steering wheel audio controls, JBL audio system, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, smart key, push start, fog lights, and more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available!</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>$34,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$35,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span><br><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2016 Toyota 4Runner

73,648 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LIMITED 4WD - LEATHER! 7 PASS! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!

Watch This Vehicle
11948190

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LIMITED 4WD - LEATHER! 7 PASS! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,648KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4276
  • Mileage 73,648 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Winter tire pkg included
- 7 passenger seating
- Low mileage


Here comes a lovely 7 passenger Toyota 4runner SR5 Limited with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful 4L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, leather seats, 7 passenger seating, sunroof, digital climate control, heated/cooled seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, steering wheel audio controls, JBL audio system, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, smart key, push start, fog lights, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$34,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$35,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS SPORT - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS SPORT - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! 43,600 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Murano SV AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Nissan Murano SV AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! REMOTE START! 67,457 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport 6-Spd MT - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Honda Accord Sport 6-Spd MT - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 99,895 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota 4Runner