$25,999+ tax & licensing
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2016 Toyota Camry
XLE - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
49,162KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10285173
- Stock #: 3688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,162 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Rare XLE model
Here comes another desirable Toyota Camry XLE with only 49,000km ! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by it's only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, factory long range remote starter, leather interior, heated seats, power seats, power sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
