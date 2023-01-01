Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Camry

49,162 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

XLE - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Camry

XLE - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10285173
  2. 10285173
  3. 10285173
  4. 10285173
  5. 10285173
  6. 10285173
  7. 10285173
  8. 10285173
  9. 10285173
  10. 10285173
  11. 10285173
  12. 10285173
  13. 10285173
  14. 10285173
  15. 10285173
  16. 10285173
  17. 10285173
  18. 10285173
  19. 10285173
  20. 10285173
  21. 10285173
  22. 10285173
  23. 10285173
  24. 10285173
  25. 10285173
  26. 10285173
  27. 10285173
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,162KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10285173
  • Stock #: 3688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3688
  • Mileage 49,162 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Rare XLE model


Here comes another desirable Toyota Camry XLE with only 49,000km ! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by it's only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, factory long range remote starter, leather interior, heated seats, power seats, power sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $25,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2018 Subaru Legacy 2...
 91,195 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2013 Acura ILX Techn...
 120,428 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord Sp...
 86,791 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory