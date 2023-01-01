Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Camry

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

XLE,Hybrid,GPS,Leather,Sunroof,Alloys,Certified,

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Camry

XLE,Hybrid,GPS,Leather,Sunroof,Alloys,Certified,

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9447436
  • VIN: 4T1BD1FKXGU199875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Hybrid, Gas Saver, Auto, A/C, GPS, Backup Camera, Leather, Sunroof, Alloys, New Winter Tires, Clean Car-Fax, Certified, Good Running Condition,none Smoker, No Pets, Ontario Car, Must See!!!

click here please to view the Car-Fax:

((( Car-Fax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

2007 Ford F-150 XLT,...
 288,000 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Acadia SLT
 197,091 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 2500 Outdoo...
 261,178 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory