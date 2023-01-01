Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Camry

58,485 KM

Details Description Features

$22,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

SE *SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Camry

SE *SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

  1. 1676729173
  2. 1676729168
  3. 1676729168
  4. 1676729168
  5. 1676729169
  6. 1676729169
  7. 1676729169
  8. 1676729169
  9. 1676729169
  10. 1676729170
  11. 1676729170
  12. 1676729170
  13. 1676729170
  14. 1676729171
  15. 1676729199
  16. 1676729198
  17. 1676729198
  18. 1676729198
  19. 1676729172
  20. 1676729173
  21. 1676729173
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,485KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,485 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 58,000 KM! LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 49,648 KM
$54,990 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX 4...
 296,000 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey C...
 402,000 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory