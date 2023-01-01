$19,999+ tax & licensing
519-829-5628
2016 Toyota Corolla
S,Auto,A/C,Backup Camera,Certified,No Accident,,,
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
- Listing ID: 10125612
- VIN: 2T1BURHE8GC570166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Power Group, Bug Deflactor, 2 Set of Key's, Certified, Clean CarFax, No Accident, perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
Click here please to view the CarFax Please:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
