2016 Toyota Corolla

Details Description Features

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

S,Auto,A/C,Backup Camera,Certified,No Accident,,,

S,Auto,A/C,Backup Camera,Certified,No Accident,,,

Location

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10125612
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8GC570166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Power Group, Bug Deflactor, 2 Set of Key's, Certified, Clean CarFax, No Accident, perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the CarFax Please:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

