Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>ONLY 85,000 KM! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! </span></pre>

2016 Toyota Corolla

85,403 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle
11952171

2016 Toyota Corolla

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1732381582
  2. 1732381582
  3. 1732381582
  4. 1732381582
  5. 1732381583
  6. 1732381582
  7. 1732381582
  8. 1732381581
  9. 1732381581
  10. 1732381581
  11. 1732381580
  12. 1732381581
  13. 1732381580
  14. 1732381580
  15. 1732381582
  16. 1732381582
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,403KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23196
  • Mileage 85,403 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 85,000 KM! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2016 Toyota Corolla for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla 85,403 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Accord EX-L *LEATHER-SUNROOF* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Honda Accord EX-L *LEATHER-SUNROOF* 65,791 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lexus NX 300 Luxury *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Lexus NX 300 Luxury *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* 66,591 KM $32,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla