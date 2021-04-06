Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

107,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

LE,BACKUP CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED,HEATED SEATS

LE,BACKUP CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED,HEATED SEATS

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6954092
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8GC652978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Back Up camera, Bluetooth, Certifed, New Brakes all around, Fresh Oil Change, No Rust, None Smoker, No Pets, Ontario Car, 2 Set Of Keys, Good Driving condition, Must See!!!

here is the link for Carfax history report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LOfoQ%2bDyO2sDVuPzk1AFzJArMtb%2bnawC&_jstate=PxI2DHNk_lIvHhXVe3VIQT8SNgxzZP5SLx4V1Xt1SEH5cvzCF-VBt0KO3aksR8V6lnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWICtvah25dt_hNxAxq28cxSccXkKQTvFHao7VjY1cmlu4i0AXFtFE14oqy97YYe43evwWvBn3UvwwC3jbdN-OVxxVKgMf9pGHEzupQPHnQvbM6kMQgq2ljapLI6MO6Mdvo46cD2x7L5_DEghqckKnlqVLxjfxAvO7

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

