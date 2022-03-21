Menu
2016 Toyota Highlander

66,350 KM

Details Description Features

$34,500

+ tax & licensing
$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Toyota Highlander

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! 8 PASS!

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! 8 PASS!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

66,350KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8745857
  • Stock #: 3258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 3258
  • Mileage 66,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 8 passenger

Another beautiful Toyota Highlander XLE AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 66km! This spacious 8 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, 8 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (front/pass/rear) A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $34,500 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

