2016 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! 8 PASS!
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$34,500
- Stock #: 3258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 8 passenger
Another beautiful Toyota Highlander XLE AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 66km! This spacious 8 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, 8 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (front/pass/rear) A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $34,500 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
