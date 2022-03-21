2016 Toyota Highlander

$34,500 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 3 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8745857

8745857 Stock #: 3258

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3258

Mileage 66,350 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior 8 PASSENGER Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Additional Features AWD Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.