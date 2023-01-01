Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Highlander

92,545 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Highlander

2016 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 9787702
  2. 9787702
  3. 9787702
  4. 9787702
  5. 9787702
  6. 9787702
  7. 9787702
  8. 9787702
  9. 9787702
  10. 9787702
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,545KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9787702
  • Stock #: 3553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3553
  • Mileage 92,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Rare Limited model
- 7 passenger


Another beautiful Toyota Highlander Limited AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the options! This spacious 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, 7 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera with parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, JBL audio, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$32,900 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2016 Toyota Highland...
 92,545 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKZ Res...
 38,998 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SEL -...
 55,375 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory