OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2016 Toyota Prius

232,189 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Prius

V

12558032

2016 Toyota Prius

V

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
232,189KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDZN3EU2GJ048528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D25493A
  • Mileage 232,189 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2016 Toyota Prius