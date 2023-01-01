Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

135,395 KM

Details Description Features

$24,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD Navigation Camera Leather MoonRoof

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD Navigation Camera Leather MoonRoof

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,880

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,395KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10065345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,395 KM

Vehicle Description

***Winter Tires & Alloys Incldued with Purchase***

 

This Toyota Rav4 SE Comes Equipped with These Options

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Air Conditioning, 18" Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Power Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

 

Visit Us Today 

 

Please stop by to see this beatiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

 

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

 

 

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 3 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! 

 

 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!

 

 

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

 

 

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

 

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

