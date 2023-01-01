Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota RAV4

159,578 KM

Details Description Features

$24,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited Navigation Leather BSM Fully Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited Navigation Leather BSM Fully Loaded

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

  1. 1694461427
  2. 1694461433
  3. 1694461439
  4. 1694461445
  5. 1694461450
  6. 1694461456
  7. 1694461462
  8. 1694461468
  9. 1694461475
  10. 1694461481
  11. 1694461487
  12. 1694461492
  13. 1694461498
  14. 1694461504
  15. 1694461510
  16. 1694461516
  17. 1694461521
  18. 1694461528
  19. 1694461534
  20. 1694461540
  21. 1694461544
  22. 1694461547
  23. 1694461550
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,880

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
159,578KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,578 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Limited Comes Equipped with These Options

 

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Air Conditioning, 18" Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Power Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

 

 

Visit Us Today 

 

 

Please stop by to see this beautiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

 

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

 

 

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 3 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! 

 

 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!

 

 

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

 

 

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

 

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Motors

2017 Infiniti Q50 3....
 139,882 KM
$21,880 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 125,463 KM
$38,880 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 124,934 KM
$36,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

Call Dealer

519-954-XXXX

(click to show)

519-954-7788

Alternate Numbers
519-841-0189
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory