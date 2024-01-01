Menu
ONLY 78,000 KM! LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! 

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2016 Toyota RAV4

78,917 KM

Details Description Features

$24,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Logo_NoBadges

$24,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,917KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 23069
  • Mileage 78,917 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 78,000 KM! LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights
Power Tailgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Long Box 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Long Box 4x4 37,451 KM $38,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box 40,926 KM $31,450 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box 41,661 KM $31,450 + tax & lic

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

