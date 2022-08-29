Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

98,232 KM

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

XLE AWD.Camera.Moonroof.BlindSpot.ExtraClean

XLE AWD.Camera.Moonroof.BlindSpot.ExtraClean

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

98,232KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9149092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,232 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED UP RAV4 WITH LOW KMS!

HIGHLIGHT OPTIONS INCLUDE: BACK UP CAMERA - POWER MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - ALLOY WHEELS - HEATED SEATS - ALL POWER OPTIONS & MUCH MUCH MORE...

***CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED***

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS GOOD/BAD/SLOW/NO CREDIT, RATES START FROM ONLY 4.75% O.A.C... MAKE NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS WITH $0 DOWN O.A.C... NO HIDDEN FEES! EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE!

PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE...PLEASE VISIT US AT 145 OTTAWA ST SOUTH, KITCHENER ON, OR VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.REDLINE-MOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

