2016 Toyota Sienna

175,515 KM

Details

$24,966

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF

2016 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,966

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,515KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDYK3DC7GS698388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 698388
  • Mileage 175,515 KM

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
$24,966

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

2016 Toyota Sienna