2016 Toyota Venza

66,249 KM

Details

$27,488

+ tax & licensing
$27,488

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

XLE V6 AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!

2016 Toyota Venza

XLE V6 AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$27,488

+ taxes & licensing

66,249KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3214
  • Mileage 66,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Here comes a beautiful Toyota Venza XLE AWD loaded up with all the goodies! This spacious cross over is in immaculate condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, panoramic sunroof, alloys, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, power trunk, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, dual zone digital climate control, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $27,488 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

