2016 Toyota Venza
Base - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $199 B/W
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
107,551KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8724236
- Stock #: NK4558A
- VIN: 4T3BK3BB2GU125364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Redwood
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,551 KM
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The 2016 Toyota Venza provides safety for every road you travel on. This 2016 Toyota Venza is for sale today.
The 2016 Toyota Venza is a clever merging of artful design and intelligent engineering, brimming with advanced features and functionality. This 2016 Venza is a multi-faceted midsize vehicle with the space to transport just about anything and everything. Increased aerodynamics means increased performance, for both fuel economy and acceleration. For all of the comfort and versatility the 2016 Venza offers, it's important to know that with Toyota, safety is the number one concern. That's why this Venza comes with a number of active and passive safety features so that you have confidence and peace of mind on every road you travel. This 2016 Toyota Venza truly is everybody's dream crossover vehicle! This SUV has 107,551 kms. It's blizzard pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Venza's trim level is Base. This Venza features some very impressive features normally found on higher priced models and includes 19 inch aluminum wheels, a rear back up camera, automatic dual zone climate control, an 8 way power adjustable driver seat, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth connectivity, blindspot mirrors, a 6.1 inch touchscreen display with SiriusXM, cruise control, keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Metal-look grille
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Simulated wood center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Strut rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Wheel Diameter: 20
Simulated wood shift knob trim
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 997 mm
Rear Leg Room: 993 mm
Fuel Capacity: 67 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,435 mm
Overall height: 1,610 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 1,905 mm
Overall Length: 4,800 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,499 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,990 L
Curb weight: 1,835 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,390 kg
Front Head Room: 1,007 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,022 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,525 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,422 mm
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
