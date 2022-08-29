Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Golf

46,206 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen TRENDLINE - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen TRENDLINE - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 9298843
  2. 9298843
  3. 9298843
  4. 9298843
  5. 9298843
  6. 9298843
  7. 9298843
  8. 9298843
  9. 9298843
  10. 9298843
  11. 9298843
  12. 9298843
  13. 9298843
  14. 9298843
  15. 9298843
  16. 9298843
  17. 9298843
  18. 9298843
  19. 9298843
  20. 9298843
  21. 9298843
  22. 9298843
  23. 9298843
  24. 9298843
  25. 9298843
  26. 9298843
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

46,206KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9298843
  • Stock #: 3381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3381
  • Mileage 46,206 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Low mileage

Here comes a desirable VW Golf SportWagen with only 46km! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the peppy 1.8L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $20,900 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 46,206 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot EXL...
 107,766 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Juke SV ...
 130,995 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory