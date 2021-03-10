Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen GTI

63,884 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen GTI

2016 Volkswagen GTI

AUTOBAHN 6M 4-Door - TECH PKG! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen GTI

AUTOBAHN 6M 4-Door - TECH PKG! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 6817187
  2. 6817187
  3. 6817187
  4. 6817187
  5. 6817187
  6. 6817187
  7. 6817187
  8. 6817187
  9. 6817187
  10. 6817187
  11. 6817187
  12. 6817187
  13. 6817187
  14. 6817187
  15. 6817187
  16. 6817187
  17. 6817187
  18. 6817187
  19. 6817187
  20. 6817187
  21. 6817187
  22. 6817187
  23. 6817187
  24. 6817187
  25. 6817187
  26. 6817187
  27. 6817187
  28. 6817187
  29. 6817187
  30. 6817187
  31. 6817187
Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

63,884KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6817187
  • Stock #: 2673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2673
  • Mileage 63,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Autobahn model
- Driver's assistance pkg
- 6-speed MT!

Here comes a very rare and desirable Golf GTI Autobahn edition with all the bells and whistles! Equipped with every option the GTI had to offer in 2016! This sporty hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!

Fully loaded with the super quick 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, park pilot, adaptive cruise control, front assist, lane assist, park assist, park distance control, rear traffic alert, Fender audio system, Android auto/Apple car play, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, sunroof, climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, xenon lights, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more! Too many features to list!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $21,900 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
Rear cross traffic alert
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Smart Device Integration
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Self Parking / Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2011 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 75,701 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 GMC Terrain SLE...
 99,711 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-3 GS F...
 80,455 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory