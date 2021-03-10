2016 Volkswagen GTI

+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Vehicle Highlights:
- Autobahn model
- Driver's assistance pkg
- 6-speed MT!
Here comes a very rare and desirable Golf GTI Autobahn edition with all the bells and whistles! Equipped with every option the GTI had to offer in 2016! This sporty hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the super quick 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, park pilot, adaptive cruise control, front assist, lane assist, park assist, park distance control, rear traffic alert, Fender audio system, Android auto/Apple car play, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, sunroof, climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, xenon lights, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more! Too many features to list!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $21,900 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
