Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura MDX

140,806 KM

Details Description

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2017 Acura MDX

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 9-Spd AT w/Navi Package - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 9-Spd AT w/Navi Package - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10392141
  2. 10392141
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,806KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10392141
  • Stock #: 3726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3726
  • Mileage 140,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- 7 passenger


Another beautiful Acura MDX Nav package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated steering wheel, heated seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $26,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 120,936 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 81,996 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback ...
 156,324 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory