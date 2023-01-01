2017 Acura MDX

$26,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 8 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10392141

10392141 Stock #: 3726

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3726

Mileage 140,806 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.