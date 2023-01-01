$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2017 Acura MDX
2017 Acura MDX
SH-AWD 9-Spd AT w/Navi Package - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
140,806KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10392141
- Stock #: 3726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3726
- Mileage 140,806 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- 7 passenger
Another beautiful Acura MDX Nav package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated steering wheel, heated seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $26,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2