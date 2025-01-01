$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Acura MDX
SH-AWD 4dr Elite 6 Passenger Pkg
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and reliable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian road throws your way? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this stunning 2017 Acura MDX Elite! This meticulously maintained MDX boasts the Elite 6 Passenger Package, offering a blend of sophistication, practicality, and cutting-edge technology. Finished in a sleek grey exterior and featuring a refined black interior, this MDX exudes an air of understated elegance, and with only 180,000 km on the odometer, it's ready for many more adventures.
This certified, accident-free MDX is powered by a responsive gasoline engine and equipped with Acura's renowned All Wheel Drive system, ensuring confident handling in all weather conditions. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience. The MDX is perfect for families and anyone who values premium features and a comfortable ride.
Here are five features of this Acura MDX that are sure to impress:
- Elite Package Luxury: Indulge in premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, and a host of other luxurious features that elevate every drive.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the built-in GPS navigation system, guiding you to your destination with ease.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with Acura's advanced all-wheel-drive system, providing superior grip and control.
- Spacious 6-Passenger Comfort: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo with the versatile 6-passenger seating configuration, perfect for family adventures.
- Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: Drive with confidence knowing this MDX has been thoroughly inspected and certified by Auto Expo Inc., ensuring quality and reliability.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
