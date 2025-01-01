Menu
<p>Looking for a luxurious and reliable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian road throws your way? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this stunning 2017 Acura MDX Elite! This meticulously maintained MDX boasts the Elite 6 Passenger Package, offering a blend of sophistication, practicality, and cutting-edge technology. Finished in a sleek grey exterior and featuring a refined black interior, this MDX exudes an air of understated elegance, and with only 180,000 km on the odometer, its ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This certified, accident-free MDX is powered by a responsive gasoline engine and equipped with Acuras renowned All Wheel Drive system, ensuring confident handling in all weather conditions. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience. Elite Package Luxury: Indulge in premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, and a host of other luxurious features that elevate every drive.
GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the built-in GPS navigation system, guiding you to your destination with ease.
All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with Acuras advanced all-wheel-drive system, providing superior grip and control.
Spacious 6-Passenger Comfort: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo with the versatile 6-passenger seating configuration, perfect for family adventures.
Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: Drive with confidence knowing this MDX has been thoroughly inspected and certified by Auto Expo Inc., ensuring quality and reliability.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

VIN 5FRYD4H0XHB502481

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Looking for a luxurious and reliable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian road throws your way? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this stunning 2017 Acura MDX Elite! This meticulously maintained MDX boasts the Elite 6 Passenger Package, offering a blend of sophistication, practicality, and cutting-edge technology. Finished in a sleek grey exterior and featuring a refined black interior, this MDX exudes an air of understated elegance, and with only 180,000 km on the odometer, it's ready for many more adventures.

This certified, accident-free MDX is powered by a responsive gasoline engine and equipped with Acura's renowned All Wheel Drive system, ensuring confident handling in all weather conditions. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience. The MDX is perfect for families and anyone who values premium features and a comfortable ride.

Here are five features of this Acura MDX that are sure to impress:

  • Elite Package Luxury: Indulge in premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, and a host of other luxurious features that elevate every drive.
  • GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the built-in GPS navigation system, guiding you to your destination with ease.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with Acura's advanced all-wheel-drive system, providing superior grip and control.
  • Spacious 6-Passenger Comfort: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo with the versatile 6-passenger seating configuration, perfect for family adventures.
  • Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: Drive with confidence knowing this MDX has been thoroughly inspected and certified by Auto Expo Inc., ensuring quality and reliability.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
4.33 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L SOHC V6 24V VTEC
GVWR: 2,575 kgs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Front Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Chrome Door Handles
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Perimeter Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Leather Door Trim Insert
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
