2017 Bayliner 175

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
THE BEST-SELLING STERNDRIVE BOWRIDER OF ALL TIME This is the boat that has outsold every other sterndrive bowrider…and with good reason. Not only is it the most affordable in its class, but it adds large, accessible storage, awesome performance and timeless styling to the bargain. Plus, its spacious floor pan design increases cockpit space so you have more room to enjoy your day on the water. What are you waiting for? Features may include: -Port back-to-back seating folds into sun lounge. -Redesigned helm includes two cup holders and no-glare gauges. -New motor box doubles as a table. COCKPIT -Aft Jump Seats (2) -Beverage Holders -Grab Handles -Helm Bucket Seat -In-Floor Ski/Wakeboard Storage -Molded Fiberglass Engine Cover with Hinged Gas Strut -Port Sleeper Seat/Sunlounge ENGINE -135 HP MerCruiser (3.0L) A1 Sterndrive ENGINE COMPARTMENT -12V Blower -500-gph Bilge Pump HELM -12V Horn -3-in-1 Speedometer, Volt & Fuel, and Tachometer -Padded Steering Wheel & Tilt Steering -Rack & Pinion Power Steering -Side-Mounted Engine Controls w/Trim & Tilt Switch in Handle HULL AND DECK -12V Navigation Lights -Bow & Transom Eyes (3) -Fuel Fill w/Integrated Vent -Integral Transom Platform w/Ladder -Stainless Steel Cleats (4) -Stainless Steel Tow Ring -Vinyl Gunwale Molding -Wraparound Windshield w/Safety Glass & Opening Center Section
