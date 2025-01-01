Menu
WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS except for statutory holidays!

* FREE HOME DELIVERY BASED ON YOUR POSTAL CODE**

OUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM ON 2025 AND 2026 MODELS IS ONLY $699

OUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM ON 2024 AND BELOW MODELS IS ONLY $999

***We must state this.... As Per Regulations: This vehicle is not certified e-tested not drivable. If the Safety and E-test is Purchased the vehicle is then drivable. This Safety and E-test fee is NOT mandatory to be paid, you can also take the vehicle to your own mechanic. ***

Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. We have redesigned our dealership for our customers and we offer vehicles on finance or lease with lowest possible interest rates O.A.C. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.

Cash Purchases are most welcome for the same asking price. Variable admin fee may apply.

Dealer reserves the right to decline credit card purchases (credit card payments in excess of $2,000) at its sole and exclusive discretion.

Prices are subject to change without notice, please contact dealer for details.

2017 BMW X3

184,480 KM

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW X3

xDrive35i

12964301

2017 BMW X3

xDrive35i

SAN Auto Hub

160 Ottawa Street North, Kitchener, ON N2H 3K8

236-258-3041

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,480KM
VIN 5UXWX7C51H0U41698

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 76772
  • Mileage 184,480 KM

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Black bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aluminum Side Windows Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
3.39 Axle Ratio
67 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel
413.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Satellite radio pre-wire
Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio: AM/FM Tuner w/In-Dash CD Player
Radio BMW Professional

GVWR: 2
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Engine: 3.0L Twin Power Turbo In-Line 6-Cylinder -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology and high precision direct injection
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
336 kgs

160 Ottawa Street North, Kitchener, ON N2H 3K8

236-258-3041

