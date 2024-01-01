$30,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 BMW X5
xDrive35i - 7 PASS! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! HUD!
2017 BMW X5
xDrive35i - 7 PASS! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! HUD!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,359KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4225
- Mileage 87,359 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- M-Sport Pkg
- Highly optioned
Just landed is a lovely BMW X5 xDrive35i M-Sport with ALL the options! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, AWD, navigation system, H/K audio system, 360 camera, head-up display, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, forward collision, pedestrian detection, lane departure, panoramic sunroof, upgraded leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded power seats, power trunk, upgraded 21" M-Sport alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$30,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$31,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Dealer serviced
- M-Sport Pkg
- Highly optioned
Just landed is a lovely BMW X5 xDrive35i M-Sport with ALL the options! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, AWD, navigation system, H/K audio system, 360 camera, head-up display, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, forward collision, pedestrian detection, lane departure, panoramic sunroof, upgraded leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded power seats, power trunk, upgraded 21" M-Sport alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$30,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$31,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Birds Eye View Camera
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2015 Toyota Sienna LE AWD 7-Passenger V6 - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! 7 PASS! 155,388 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX50 AWD - LEATHER! 360 CAM! SUNROOF! 131,683 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 Crew Cab 4WD - TRADE-IN SPECIAL! SUNROOF! NAV! 252,345 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2017 BMW X5