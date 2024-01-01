$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Buick Envision
Essence
2017 Buick Envision
Essence
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,125KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN LRBFXDSA1HD013216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 63831AX
- Mileage 89,125 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 10589 kilometers below market average!
Bronze Alloy Metallic 2017 Buick Envision Essence 2.5L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI | BACK UP CAMERA | 2.5L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention
Reviews:
* Owners and reviewers alike say the Envision delivers strongly on key attributes including a comfortable ride, low noise levels, and an overall smooth and easy-driving character. Strong styling and design are highly rated as well, and the Envision is commonly noted for its generous array of unique feature content, including built-in subscription-based Wi-Fi and OnStar. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Bronze Alloy Metallic 2017 Buick Envision Essence 2.5L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI | BACK UP CAMERA | 2.5L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention
Reviews:
* Owners and reviewers alike say the Envision delivers strongly on key attributes including a comfortable ride, low noise levels, and an overall smooth and easy-driving character. Strong styling and design are highly rated as well, and the Envision is commonly noted for its generous array of unique feature content, including built-in subscription-based Wi-Fi and OnStar. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
2013 Ford Focus Titanium 159,523 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2008 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED V6 212,970 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS 139,530 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai
548-490-3809
2017 Buick Envision