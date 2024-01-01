Menu
2017 Buick Envision

89,125 KM

Details Description Features

Essence

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Contact Seller

Used
89,125KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFXDSA1HD013216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63831AX
  • Mileage 89,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 10589 kilometers below market average!

Bronze Alloy Metallic 2017 Buick Envision Essence 2.5L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI | BACK UP CAMERA | 2.5L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention

Reviews:
* Owners and reviewers alike say the Envision delivers strongly on key attributes including a comfortable ride, low noise levels, and an overall smooth and easy-driving character. Strong styling and design are highly rated as well, and the Envision is commonly noted for its generous array of unique feature content, including built-in subscription-based Wi-Fi and OnStar. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
2017 Buick Envision