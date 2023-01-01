$15,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Verano
POWER DRIVERS SEAT | HEATED SEATS| REMOTE START
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
101,841KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9643210
- Stock #: 23BS1010AX
- VIN: 1G4PP5SK0H4101920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,841 KM
Vehicle Description
3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker System, 7" Diagonal Touch-Screen Colour Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone & Music, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Comfort Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 8-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Passenger 8-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Prem Ribbon Fabric Seat Trim w/Leatherette Bolsters, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Playback Capability, Radio: IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17" x 7" Multi-Spoke Alloy.
ECOTEC 2.4L FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
White
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
