2017 Cadillac ATS

31,737 KM

Details

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2.0L Luxury AWD - RECARO SEATS! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

2.0L Luxury AWD - RECARO SEATS! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Accident Free - Low Kilometer

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

31,737KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Low Mileage
- Upgraded


Here comes a very unique Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD that is highly upgraded with Recaro seats, upgraded alloys, and spoiler! This sports sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, factory remote start, upgraded alloys, cloth interior with leather trim, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, memory seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB/, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$29,900 PLUS HST & LIC.


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

