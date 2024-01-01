Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

60,027 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury Leath/Pano

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury Leath/Pano

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

60,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKNBRS9HZ321255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55280
  • Mileage 60,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely incredible condition no accident trade in. 2 sets of tires. new brakes. Panoramic roof. Memory heated leather seats. Apple CarPlay. Blind spot and lane detection. Emergency braking with pedestrian detection. 3.6 L V6. Sirium XM. Experience luxury and performance like never before with the 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury edition!

Key Features:

  • Sleek Design: Crafted with precision and elegance, the XT5 Luxury exudes sophistication from every angle.
  • Premium Comfort: Sink into plush leather seats and enjoy a serene ride with Cadillac's superior suspension system.
  • Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with advanced infotainment features and intuitive controls.
  • Powerful Performance: With its potent engine and smooth handling, the XT5 Luxury delivers an exhilarating driving experience.
  • Safety First: Equipped with state-of-the-art safety features to ensure peace of mind on every journey.

Special Offer: Elevate your driving experience without breaking the bank! Take advantage of our exclusive deals on the 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury today!

Visit our showroom and experience luxury redefined with the 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury. Hurry, this offer won't last long!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2017 Cadillac XT5