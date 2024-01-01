$25,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury Leath/Pano
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55280
- Mileage 60,027 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
- Sleek Design: Crafted with precision and elegance, the XT5 Luxury exudes sophistication from every angle.
- Premium Comfort: Sink into plush leather seats and enjoy a serene ride with Cadillac's superior suspension system.
- Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with advanced infotainment features and intuitive controls.
- Powerful Performance: With its potent engine and smooth handling, the XT5 Luxury delivers an exhilarating driving experience.
- Safety First: Equipped with state-of-the-art safety features to ensure peace of mind on every journey.
Special Offer: Elevate your driving experience without breaking the bank! Take advantage of our exclusive deals on the 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury today!
Visit our showroom and experience luxury redefined with the 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury. Hurry, this offer won't last long!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
