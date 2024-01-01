2017 Cadillac XT5

Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Remote start

Here comes a beautiful Cadillac XT5 with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, leather interior, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, factory remote start, parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, alloys, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, BOSE audio system, smart-key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $21,488 PLUS HST & LIC

Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON
519-579-4995

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3909
  • Mileage 130,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Remote start


Here comes a beautiful Cadillac XT5 with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, leather interior, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, factory remote start, parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, alloys, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, BOSE audio system, smart-key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $21,488 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Dual Climate Control

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

