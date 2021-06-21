$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
The multi-award-winning sixth-generation Camaro is proving that the best is here to stay. This 2017 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale today.
Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro sports car takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better attack in and out of corners, and more nimble performance. The smaller, more athletic sixth-generation Camaro also features a fastback profile and more pronounced quarter panels, creating a road presence that's hard to ignore. This low mileage coupe has just 42,240 kms. It's gray metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Camaro's trim level is 1LT. This Camaro LT comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen audio display with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth audio streaming, Apple Carplay and Android Auto. It also comes with a remote engine starter, SiriusXM radio, a rear vision camera to assist when backing out of a tight parking stall, power windows, door locks with keyless entry, air conditioning plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Mylink.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Mobile hotspot internet access
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Black grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Remote Engine Start
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Firm
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Mylink
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Head Room: 978 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Overall height: 1,349 mm
Curb weight: 1,515 kg
Chevrolet MyLink
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Overall Length: 4,783 mm
Overall Width: 1,897 mm
OnStar Guidance
Wheelbase: 2,812 mm
Max cargo capacity: 258 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
