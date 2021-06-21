2017 Chevrolet Camaro

$27,999 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 2 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7528606

7528606 Stock #: NK3974A

NK3974A VIN: 1G1FA1RS7H0174945

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # NK3974A

Mileage 42,240 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Mobile hotspot internet access Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door Black grille Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: T Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Remote Engine Start Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Floor mats: Carpet front Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Firm Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7.5 Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Driver and passenger knee airbags Mylink Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 72 L Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Head Room: 978 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm Overall height: 1,349 mm Curb weight: 1,515 kg Chevrolet MyLink Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Overall Length: 4,783 mm Overall Width: 1,897 mm OnStar Guidance Wheelbase: 2,812 mm Max cargo capacity: 258 L Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Front Seat Type : Sport bucket

