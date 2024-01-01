Menu
Account
Sign In
Summit White 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 4D Sedan 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD 16 Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Passenger 2-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7 Touch-Screen, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Reviews: * Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

125,108 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | PUSH START

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | PUSH START

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,108KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM6HS501866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Summit White 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 4D Sedan 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD 16" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Passenger 2-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.


Reviews:
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

Used 2010 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Ford Edge SEL 182,012 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Sport Touring LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Honda Civic Sport Touring LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS 62,987 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 501A | DIESEL | TWO TONE | FX4 PACKAGE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 501A | DIESEL | TWO TONE | FX4 PACKAGE 119,854 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze