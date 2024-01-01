$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | PUSH START
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,108 KM
Vehicle Description
Summit White 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 4D Sedan 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD 16" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Passenger 2-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.
Reviews:
* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
519-576-7000