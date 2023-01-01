Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

138,522 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

138,522KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
- Factory remote start

Here comes another very well optioned Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD for a great price! This spacious, fuel efficient SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, factory remote start, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, automatic climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$17,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

