2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$24,005 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 9 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 8637983

8637983 Stock #: NK4521A

NK4521A VIN: 2GNFLFEK2H6320381

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4521A

Mileage 90,956 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome accents Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 996 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg Wheelbase: 2,858 mm Fuel Capacity: 71 L Overall height: 1,684 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm Curb weight: 1,792 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm Overall Length: 4,770 mm Overall Width: 1,842 mm Power child safety locks Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Integrated satellite communications Rear Hip Room: 1,298 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,804 L Chevrolet MyLink Touch AppLink Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Rear reverse sensing system

