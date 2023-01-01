Menu


2017 Chevrolet Equinox

126,604 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing




Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995





LT AWD - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PWR TRUNK!



LT AWD - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PWR TRUNK!



380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2







126,604KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3469
  • Mileage 126,604 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Remote start
- Well serviced
- AWD

Here comes a very well optioned Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD for a great price! This spacious, fuel efficient SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced since day one, owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, remote start, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors



380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

