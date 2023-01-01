$18,999+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PWR TRUNK!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$18,999
- Listing ID: 9581197
- Stock #: 3469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,604 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Remote start
- Well serviced
- AWD
Here comes a very well optioned Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD for a great price! This spacious, fuel efficient SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced since day one, owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, remote start, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Vehicle Features
