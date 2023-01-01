Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

249,827 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Reg. Cab. 8 Ft. Box. with Back Rack

Reg. Cab. 8 Ft. Box. with Back Rack

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

249,827KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334289
  • Stock #: 125510
  • VIN: 1GCNCNEHXHZ125510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 249,827 KM

Vehicle Description

V6, Auto, Air, P. Door Locks, AM/FM Stereo, Tilt, Cruise, USB and AUX Input, Back-Rack, Boxliner, Runs and Drives Excellent, One owner Lease Return, 249,827 Kms, Asking $14,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

