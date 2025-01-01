Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

224,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle
12161058

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Jerry Zister's Sales & Services Ltd

236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

519-578-0360

  1. 1738778744
  2. 1738778744
  3. 1738778744
  4. 1738778744
  5. 1738778744
  6. 1738778744
  7. 1738778744
  8. 1738778744
  9. 1738778744
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCNCNEH6HZ198275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jerry Zister's Sales & Services Ltd

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 224,000 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT 189,000 KM SOLD
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE LOW KM for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE LOW KM 64,000 KM $23,500 + tax & lic

Email Jerry Zister's Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Zister's Sales & Services Ltd

Jerry Zister's Sales & Services Ltd

236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-578-XXXX

(click to show)

519-578-0360

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Zister's Sales & Services Ltd

519-578-0360

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500