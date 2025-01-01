$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Jerry Zister's Sales & Services Ltd
236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5
519-578-0360
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
224,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCNCNEH6HZ198275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500